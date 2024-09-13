Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels to the state, Team Odisha bagged Gold medal in the Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay at the Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024.

Pratyasa Ray, Mannata Mishra, Shristi Upadhyay, and Sonia Patel were part of the swimming team.

The sporting event was held in Mangaluru.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the winners for their achievements.

"Congratulations to the Odisha swimming team of Pratyasa Ray, Mannata Mishra, Shristi Upadhyay, and Sonia Patel for winning the state’s first-ever #GoldMedal in the Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay at the Sr National Aquatic Championships 2024," the CM posted on 'X'.