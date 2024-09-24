Nabarangpur: A teenage couple was found hanging from a tree in a forest near Bhurukhamahuli village under Kundei police limits in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, today.

Police have recovered the bodies of the 18-year-old boy and the 16-year-old girl, and started an investigation into the matter to ascertain the circumstances under which they died.

Though the cause of their death was yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that the duo died by suicide.

The families of the two had reportedly rejected the proposal of marriage of the couple, who had been in a relationship for a long time.

According to reports, the two had gone missing since Sunday. Despite extensive searches by their families, they could not be located. This morning, some villagers spotted the bodies hanging from a tree.

On being informed, their family members rushed to the scene, identified the bodies, and reported the matter to the Kundei police.