Kendrapara: A 19-year-old convict was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, in Odisha.

The Additional District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special POCSO Court, Kendrapara, on Friday convicted Ananda Nayak, a resident of Tenua village under Dhenkanal Sadar police limits, under sections 137(2)/87/64(2)(m)/65(1) of the BNS R/W section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The judge pronounced 20 years RI under section 6 of the POCSO Act and directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs 50,000. In default of payment of fine amount, he shall undergo further RI for one year.

However, no separate sentence was passed for the offence under sections 64(2)(m)/65 (1) of BNS.

As per the court's order, the convict is sentenced to undergo R.I. for a period of 3 years U/s.137(2) of BNS and he is directed to pay a fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of fine he shall undergo further R.I. for 6 months.

Further the convict has been sentenced to undergo R.I. for a period of 5 years U/s.87 of BNS and he is directed to pay a

fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of fine he shall undergo further R.I. for 6 months.

All the substantive sentences will run concurrently. The fine amounts will be paid to the victim towards her rehabilitation.