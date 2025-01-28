Sundargarh: A 15-year-old boy reportedly ended his life after an argument with his mother over mobile gaming at Chardihariharpur village under Kuarmunda police limits in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

The deceased was identified as Dinabandhu, son of Surendra Kisan of the village. He was a Class-10 student.

As per reports, Dinabandhu was playing mobile phone games on Saturday evening instead of studying for his upcoming board exams. His mother reprimanded him for this and told him to focus on his studies.

Being upset over the incident, the boy locked himself in his study room. When he did not come out for a long time, his family members grew suspicious. They broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling with a scarf.

Police have registered an unnatural death case, conducted a post-mortem, and handed over the body to the family.

A pall of gloom descended on the locality after the shocking incident.