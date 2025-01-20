Khordha: A 14-year-old boy was killed while his mother sustained critical injuries in an attack by an elephant at Mahatpalli village under Nandapur Panchayat in Odisha's Khordha district, early this morning.

The deceased was identified as Satya Martha. His mother Sulochana Martha has been hospitalized for treatment.

According to reports, the tragic incident took place when Sulochana had gone outside to attend nature's call. As an elephant started attacking the woman, Satya rushed to save his mother.

The pachyderm trampled Satya with its trunk, causing fatal injuries. The villagers rescued the mother-son duo in critical condition and rushed the victims to the Khordha District Headquarters Hospital.

Unfortunately, doctors declared Satya dead at the hospital while Sulochana was undergoing treatment.

Forest officials are likely to investigate the incident and offer compensation to the affected family as per the standard protocols.