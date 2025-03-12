New Delhi: India has successfully conducted test-launch of indigenously developed ASTRA Missile. This Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) was launched from Tejas LCA AF MK1 prototype fighter aircraft.

The Ministry of Defence said that the test launch was carried out on March 12 off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha.

Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has conducted this test-launch of ASTRA Missile.

The Ministry of Defence said that the test-firing successfully demonstrated the direct hit of the missile on flying target. All the subsystems performed accurately meeting all mission parameters and objectives.

ASTRA missile has been designed and developed by DRDO capable of engaging the targets over 100km and equipped with advanced guidance and navigation capabilities allows missile to destroy targets with greater accuracy.

The missile has been already inducted into the Indian Air Force.

The successful test-firing is a significant milestone towards the induction of LCA AF MK1A variant.

The success is the result of hard work by the integrated team of scientists, engineers and technicians from ADA, DRDO, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) along with support from CEMILAC, DG-AQA, IAF and Test range team, an official said.

Further trials are planned towards the performance evaluation, the official added.

On this achievement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the teams of DRDO, IAF, ADA, HAL and all involved in the trial.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat also appreciated the efforts of Scientists, Engineers and Technicians from various organisations and industry.

(IANS)