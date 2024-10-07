Sonepur: The Odisha Vigilance apprehended an Executive Engineer on charges of demanding and accepting bribe money for clearing bills.

Based on complaint filed by a contractor, the Vigilance officials laid a trap today. While demanding and accepting bribe of ₹46,000 from the complainant, the sleuths caught Jitendra Kumar Padhy, Executive Engineer of Tel Irrigation Division, Subarnapur red-handed at his office chamber.

The Vigilance officials recovered the entire bribe amount from the possession of Padhy and seized.

Padhy was demanding and accepting money to clear the pending bills of the complainant.

Official sources said simultaneous searches are being carried out at six locations associated with Padhy from the disproportionate assets angle.

The Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 25 dt.06.10.2024 U/s 7 P. C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered in this connection. Further investigation is on into the bribery case.