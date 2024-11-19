Bhubaneswar: At the beginning of winter, the minimum temperature continued to dip across Odisha as several places recorded below 15 degree C on Monday night.

Phulbani registered 10 degree Celsius becoming the coldest place in Odisha for the second consecutive day.

Daringbadi, known as Kashmir of Odisha, stood at 10.5 degrees C last night.

While Rourkela recorded the night temperature at 11.9 degree C, Bhawanipatna and Jharsuguda had 12.2 degree C, Angul had 12.8 degree C in the last 24 hours.

The night temperature declined to 16.1 degrees C and 16 degrees C in Odisha's Twin Cities, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, respectively.

Here's the IMD's observation recorded at 8.30 AM today: