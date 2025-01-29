Bhubaneswar: Temperature across Odisha is likely to rise by 2 to 4 degree Celsius after 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its mid-day bulletin today.

"No large change in the minimum temperature (night temperature) during the next 24 hours and thereafter rise by 2 to 4 degree Celsius over the districts of Odisha," the bulletin said.

The agency also forecasted that several districts of the state are likely to experience dense fog tomorrow.

"Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur during early morning hours at a few places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, and Bhadrak," the IMD predicted.

"Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Koraput, and Dhenkanal," it added and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.