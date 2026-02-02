Bhubaneswar: For failing to report at new places of posting following transfer orders, ten Odisha Forest Service (OFS) officers have been issued show-cause notices.

In a letter dated January 28, 2026, issued by Suneina Singh, Under Secretary, Finance Department, notices were served on OFS officers Satyasai Das, Bijaylaxmi Biswal, Sanat Kumar Jena, Geeta Das, Nirupama Sahu, Padma Jyoti Sahu, Bichitra Gomango, Biranchi Mahanandia, Padmabati Nayak and Bibhutendu Pratap Lenka.

The officers have been asked to submit their explanations within seven days from the date of receipt of the letter, failing which disciplinary proceedings may be initiated against them in accordance with prescribed norms.

The letter stated the officers either had not been relieved from their previous postings or, despite being relieved, failed to report and join duty at their transferred places of posting.

The government noted such failure to join adversely affects the functioning of offices. It further described non-compliance with transfer orders as an act of indiscipline and insubordination, constituting a violation of the Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct Rules.