Balasore: Tension flared in the Soro area of Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday night as alleged police excesses triggered strong protests from locals. They gheraoed the Soro police station, demanding action against the cops involved in the incident.

The matter unfolded during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final cricket match when a group of youths had installed an LED screen near Court Square in Soro town to watch the match.

Following a complaint, police reached the spot and allegedly misbehaved with the spectators, leading to a heated confrontation.

Eyewitnesses said the situation turned ugly when one person reportedly slapped the IIC of the Soro police station, after which police allegedly thrashed him and took him to the station. His condition later deteriorated, and he was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Balasore.

Later that night, police allegedly raided the houses of four youths accused of attacking the police and detained them. The action sparked widespread outrage, with locals accusing the police of high-handedness and brutality.

Agitated locals, including large numbers of women, surrounded the police station demanding the release of the detainees and action against erring officers. Additional forces were deployed to disperse the protestors, and the police station gates were reportedly locked from the inside.

Locals alleged that while police have failed to curb rising thefts and robberies in the Soro area, they are showing authoritarian behaviour towards common people.