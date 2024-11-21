Bhubaneswar: The tenure of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of three state-run universities was extended by another six months in Odisha, according to a release issued by the Office of the Chancellor, Raj Bhawan.

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (8) of section of Odisha Universities Act, 1989, the Governor of Odisha, who is the Chancellor of Odisha State Public Universities extended the tenure of VCs of Gangadhar Meher University, Utkal University, and Rama Devi Women's University for a period of six months from the date of completion of their respective tenure or till joining of the new VC in Universities, whichever is earlier.

While Prof. Nagaraju, the VC of Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur, was scheduled to retire from service on November 26, Prof. Sabita Acharya, the VC of Utkal University, was to retire on November 23, and Rama Devi Women's University's VC Prof. Aparajita Chowdhury's tenure was to end on November 25.

As per the order, the tenure of VCs of these universities was extended for six months.