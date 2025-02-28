Bhubaneswar: Odia film superstar Uttam Mohanty, who passed away late last night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurgaon, had an interesting journey to his first break in the Odia film industry, popularly known as Ollywood. His debut film, Abhimaan, directed by Sadhu Meher, marked the beginning of his illustrious career in cinema.

Born in Baripada, Uttam Mohanty was pursuing Chartered Accountancy in Ludhiana in 1976 when director Sadhu Meher was preparing for Abhimaan. Many people from Baripada were associated with the film, as the town was emerging as a key centre for Odia cinema. The story of Abhimaan was written by Anand Shankar Das, who hailed from Baripada and was already familiar with Uttam Mohanty. Das suggested Uttam's name for the lead role and even sent a letter to him. However, since Uttam was still focused on his studies, his elder brother tore up the letter, preventing him from considering the opportunity.

It was only when Uttam returned home to Baripada during a vacation that Anand Shankar Das personally introduced him to Sadhu Meher. After a brief meeting, the director asked him to come back the next day. However, as Uttam was not an early riser, Sadhu Meher himself visited his home to wake him up and urged him to step out. The director then took him to a studio for a photoshoot. Impressed by Uttam’s photogenic looks and heroic charm, Meher decided to cast him in Abhimaan. However, Uttam’s family initially opposed his decision, as he was still pursuing his studies.

After persuasion by his sisters, the family eventually agreed. There was a condition, though—the entire film had to be shot within the duration of his vacation. Since the shooting was conducted in Baripada, the schedule was completed within the given time frame. Abhimaan was released in 1977 and became a superhit, marking a significant milestone in Odia cinema.

Despite the success, Uttam Mohanty stayed away from films for two years, as he initially wanted to focus on his studies. However, his passion for acting led him back to the industry. After completing the shooting of Abhimaan, he returned to Kolkata for his studies, where he received an offer from director Dhira Biswal for the film Gouri. However, in a turn of events, actor and filmmaker Prashanta Nanda was later cast in the role, which deeply disappointed Uttam. Determined to establish himself in the film industry, he made a strong comeback, eventually becoming one of the most celebrated actors in Odia cinema.