Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today declared Dheeraj Sarna-directed film 'The Sabarmati Report' as tax-free in the state. Vikrant Massey's film has earned over Rs 20 crore in last 12 days.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling announced it in the House during the winter session of Odisha Assembly here today.

Already, 'The Sabarmati Report' has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat -- all BJP-ruled states.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, the film features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra Railway Station of Gujarat on February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death. The incident triggered riots in Gujarat subsequently.