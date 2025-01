Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure visitors from Odisha reach Prayagraj in hassle-free manner to witness the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Indian Railways has decided to run seven special trains through several districts of the State.

These Kumbh Mela Special Trains will either originate from Odisha or pass through the State.

The seven Kumbh Mela special trains are:

1. Bhubaneswar - Tundla - Bhubaneswar Kumbh Mela Special. Covering districts - Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar

2. Puri-Tundla-Puri Kumbh Special (Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Baleswar)

3. Titilagarh-Tundla-Titilagarh Kumbh Special (Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh)

4. Visakhapatnam - DDU (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn)-Visakhapatnam Kumbh Special (Rayagada, Balangir, Nuapada)

5. Visakhapatnam -Gorakhpur-Visakhapatnam Kumbh Special (Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda)

6. Tirupati-Banaras-Tirupati Kumbh Special (Rayagada, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela(Sundargarh))

7. NS-Banaras-NS Kumbh Mela Special (Rayagada, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela (Sundargarh))

The Railways said in a statement these Special Trains will run through Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The Mahakumbh Mela, held once in every 12 years, witnesses participation of crores of devotees from across the world.