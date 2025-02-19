Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasted thunderstorm along with lightning in several districts of Odisha in next five days.

The met department stated thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated place in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhargarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapada districts. While issuing yellow warning for these districts, the weathermen stated the forecast is valid from 8:30 am on February 19 to 8:30 am on February 20.

On Day 2, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundargarh, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

The meteorological centre added thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolate places in districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhargarh on Day 3. The forecast is valid from 8:30 am on February 21 to 8:30 am on February 22.

It issued yellow warning for Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhargarh districts and stated thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in the three districts. The forecast is valid from 8:30 am on February 22 to 8:30 am on February 23.

In next 24 hours, Bhubaneswar and neighbourhood areas are likely to record maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological centre has issued no forecast for fishermen of the Odisha coast in next five days.