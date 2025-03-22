Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, issued orange alert of thunderstorm activity for several places in Odisha at least for three hours today.

As many as nine districts have been placed under orange alert.

As per warning, moderate thunderstorm with lightning, gusty wind speed reaching 40-60 kmph, light to moderate rain with hail is likely to affect some parts of districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri,Jajpur, Balasore, Bhahadrak, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Cuttack within 3 hours.

Under its impact, minor damage may occur to loose/unsecured structures, banana trees and standing crops.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather conditions and be readt to move to safer places accordingly.

The MeT also issued yellow warning for six districts today.

As per nowcast warning, light to moderate thunderstorm/rain with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to offect some parts of districts of Angul, Khordha, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Malkangiri, and Puri within next 3 hours.