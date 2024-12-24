Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run five special trains for the convenience of pilgrims traveling to the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to be held next year.

ECoR sources said these special trains will provide easy connectivity from several key cities across the region to Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh Mela will be organised.

The special trains will operate on the following routes:

1. Bhubaneswar – Tundla – Bhubaneswar Special Train via Kendujhargarh-Bokaro & Gaya

This train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 1230hrs on Wednesdays, i.e. on 1st, 8th, 22nd January and 5th, 19th, 26th February 2025. On way to Tundla, this train will pass through Prayagraj Station, providing direct access for pilgrims.

2. Puri – Tundla – Puri Special Train via Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Gaya

This train will leave from Puri at 1230hrs on Mondays, i.e. on 6th & 20th January and 17th February 2025. On way to Tundla, this train will pass through Prayagraj Station, providing direct access for pilgrims.

3. Titilagarh – Tundla – Titilagarh Special Train via Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-DDU

This train will leave from Titilagarh at 1230hrs on Thursdays, i.e. on 9th, 16th, 23rd January and 6th, 20th, 27th February 2025. On way to Tundla, this train will pass through Prayagraj Station, providing direct access for pilgrims.

4. Visakhapatnam – Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn (DDU) – Visakhapatnam Special Train via Rayagada-Titilagarh-Raipur-Katni

This train will leave from Visakhapatnam at 1735hrs on Thursdays, i.e. on 9th, 16th, 23rd January and 6th, 20th, 27th February 2025. The service will pass through Prayagraj Station, providing a convenient route for travelers heading to the Mela.

5. Visakhapatnam – Gorakhpur – Visakhapatnam Special Train via Bhubaneswar-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda

This train will leave from Visakhapatnam at 2220hrs on Sundays, i.e. on 5th & 19th January and 16th February 2025. The service will also pass through Prayagraj Station, providing a convenient route for travelers heading to the Mela.

The ECoR sources added passengers can visit the official websites or contact the Enquiry Counters at the Stations for further information regarding train schedules, bookings, and other travel-related queries.