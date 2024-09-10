Bhubaneswar: The yard restructuring work at Sambalpur Railway Station will affect railway services on different routes in Odisha for more than 4 months, the East Coast Railway stated today.

As per a release from the East Coast Railway (ECoR), one MEMU train originating from Jharsuguda to Sambalpur will be cancelled and several trains will be temporarily diverted from September till January and February next year for the restructuring work.

Cancelled train:

08169/08170 Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Jharsuguda MEMU train will be cancelled between 20th September 2024 and 5th February 2025.

The Trains to be diverted:

Five pairs of trains will be diverted via Sambalpur City Station, bypassing Sambalpur Station, by providing stoppages for passenger boarding and detraining.

This diversion is essential to ensure smooth operations during the construction period, stated the ECoR.

1. 18126/18125 Puri-Rourkela-Puri Express: From both sides from 20th September 2024 to 5th February 2025 from both the directions.

2. 12879/12880 LTT-Bhubaneswar-LTT Express: From LTT from 21st September 2024 to 1st February 2025 and from Bhubaneswar from 23rd September 2024 to 3rd February 2025.

3. 22865/22866 LTT-Puri-LTT Express: From LTT from 19th September 2024 to 30th January 2025 and from Puri from 24th September 2024 to 4th February 2025.

4. 20471/20472 Lalgarh-Puri-Lalgarh Express: From Lalgarh from 22nd September 2024 to 2nd February 2025 and from Puri from 25th September 2024 to 5th February 2025.

5. 20813/20814 Puri-Jodhpur-Puri Express: From Puri from 25th September 2024 to 5th February 2025 and from Jodhpur from 21st September 2024 to 1st February 2025.

These diverted trains will have a 5-minute stoppage at Sambalpur City Station for passenger convenience.

As part of Indian Railways’ grand plan to upgrade and modernize key Stations across the country, significant yard restructuring work is being undertaken at Sambalpur Railway Station. This project aims to enhance operational efficiency and improve train management at this crucial station, a key hub in the railway network of the ECoR zone.

Sambalpur Railway Station plays a pivotal role in regional logistics and passenger transport, being one of the critical stations under the East Coast Railway zone.

The modernization project will not only increase the station’s handling capacity but will also ensure a more streamlined, efficient rail service for passengers and goods traffic alike. Once completed, passengers can expect smoother train operations, reduced waiting times and enhanced overall service quality.

This comprehensive yard remodeling will involve shifting the Bay Line, Loco Reversal Line and Inspection Carriage Siding. The Bay Line will also be extended to a full-length platform as part of this modernization work. The project is expected to take 4.5 months (135 days), the ECoR released stated.