Bhubaneswar: The Railways regulated several trains following detention of the New Jalpaiguri-Chennai Central Express between Soro and Markona under the Kharagpur Division.

The loco (engine) of the 22861 New Jalpaiguri-Chennai Central Express was hit by an object lying on the track at 2:45 pm today and could not move any further. After an alternative loco was arranged, the train departed at 6:23 pm.

All necessary safety measures were taken by the Railways and thorough checking of the Loco was done before the departure of the train, said the official sources.

The Railways ruled out any derailment and injury to passengers.

As a result of the incident, the following trains were regulated:

• 12245 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Express was detained between Soro-Markona

• 68051 Balasore-Bhadrak MEMU was detained at Soro

• 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express was detained at Balasore

• 20889 Howrah-Tirupati Express was detained at Rupsa