Bhubaneswar: The city of Bhubaneswar witnessed a blanket of amog during Diwali celebrations on Monday evening as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 600, indicating severe air pollution levels. Visibility on roads reportedly dropped to barely 20 metres in several parts of the city.

Areas such as Rasulgarh, Baramunda, and Patia were covered in a thick smog, making it difficult for commuters to drive safely. Laxmisagar reported the highest pollution levels in the city.

Despite directives from the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) allowing firecracker bursting only between 7 PM and 9 PM, residents across Bhubaneswar violated the norms. Fireworks started before the permitted time and continued well past midnight, worsening the city’s air quality.

Environmental experts said that such extreme pollution can cause respiratory problems, especially among children and the elderly. They urged residents to celebrate responsibly in future festivals to prevent long-term damage to public health and the environment.