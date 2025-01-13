Bhubaneswar: A voluntary organisation in Odisha’s Rourkela city is now preparing a massive laddu to celebrate the first anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya on January 22.

Voluntary organization ‘Smile Forever Foundation’ will carry the laddu, weighing around 20 tonne, in a rally across the Steel City to celebrate the occasion.

“This will be the biggest laddu in the world. A laddu weighing around 8 tonnee now holds the record as the biggest in the world. We had lit the largest Diya (earthen lamp) in Rourkela to mark the consecration of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22, last year,” said a member of the voluntary organisation.

A sweet stall owner from the local market has been entrusted with the task of preparing the massive laddu.

“A large container has been brought for preparation of the massive laddu. We have set a target to prepare a 20-tonne laddu to celebrate the first anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla idol,” said the sweet stall owner.

Many people from Rourkela have contributed money for preparation of the laddu. Members of the voluntary outfit have planned to distribute the laddu among the locals, particularly children, after offering it to Ram Lalla.

“We will carry the laddu from Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium to Hanuman Vatika in a rally on January 22. More than one lakh people will participate in the rally. We will distribute the laddu among the locals as well as the school children after offering it to Ram Lalla,” said another member of the voluntary outfit.