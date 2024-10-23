Bhubaneswar: The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on beaches and coastline areas of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur in view of impending cyclone ‘Dana’

The prohibitory orders have been clamped at Paradeep beach, Siali beach and other coastline areas of Jagatsinghpur from October 23 to October 25.

As per the orders, general people, tourists and visitors have been prohibited from visiting the beaches and coastline areas from October 23 to 25.

Similarly, they have been prohibited from visiting near river and canal during the above said period.

As per the IMD prediction, cyclone ‘Dana’ is very likely to hit the Odisha coast between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district by the early morning of October 25.