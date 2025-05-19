Bhubaneswar: Soon, Palua Ladu, a sweet delicacy, will be served as a refreshment at various official meetings in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

Bhadrak Collector Dilip Routrai today asked the officials concerned, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Chief Development Officer (CDO), Sub-Collector and all Tahasildars and BDOs, to include Palua Ladu in refreshment packets being served among the participants at the district-level meetings.

“The district administration is in the process of obtaining GI tag for Palua Ladu, a sweet delicacy unique to Bhadrak. It would be in the fitness of things if you could include a piece of Palua Ladu in each refreshment packets being served to the participants in various district-level meetings concerning your department/ section,” said the Collector in his letter to government officials in Bhadrak.

According to the Collector, the initiative will popularize Palua Ladu and encourage the local artisans engaged in this business.

“By serving Palua Ladu as a refreshment at official meetings, we can not only provide the taste of this local flavour to the participants but also popularize the delicacy and give a fillip to the local artisans engaged in this business,” said the Collector while urging the officials to preserve and promote Palua Ladu as part of Odia Asmita (Odia pride).