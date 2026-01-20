Bhubaneswar: The Sisir Saras Mela-2026 concluded on a high note on Tuesday, registering a record business turnover of ₹30 crore.

This year, a record 400 stalls were set up at the fair, including a large food court offering a wide range of traditional delicacies. To enhance public outreach, a special promotional video was screened in cinema halls across the state, contributing to an impressive footfall of more than five lakh visitors who actively supported local entrepreneurs.

With a strong focus on inclusive and holistic development, the 2026 edition introduced several first-ever initiatives. For the first time in the history of Sisir Saras, daily workshops on business growth and modern marketing were organised for self-help groups (SHGs) and emerging entrepreneurs.

A dedicated Kids Zone was also introduced, making the event more family-friendly. Adding a contemporary touch, an innovative fashion show was organised to showcase Odisha’s rich handloom heritage. A colourful Kite Show, organised by ORMAS on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, was another major attraction introduced for the first time.

The fair placed special emphasis on Odisha’s regional identity and authenticity by prioritising GI-tagged products and ODOP (One District One Product) items. While visitors enjoyed access to high-quality and authentic products, rural artisans were able to establish a distinct identity for their crafts.

The fair premises were further beautified with creative road paintings and sand art installations, which captivated visitors and enhanced the festive ambience.

Evening cultural programmes emerged as key highlights, featuring classical Odissi dance, the traditional Paika Akhada martial art form, and vibrant Sambalpuri folk dances. Folk dance troupes from various states also delivered colourful performances, conveying a strong message of national integration and cultural exchange.