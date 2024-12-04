Bhubaneswar: Thousands of people gathered at Odisha’s Puri beach to witness the formidable capabilities of the Indian Navy during the celebration of Navy Day today.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the occasion as the chief guest. Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, several ministers and other dignitaries were also present at the Blue Flag beach of Puri during the mega show, which was held on Odisha coast for the first time.

A band of the Indian Navy played the National Anthem to mark the beginning of the Navy Day celebration soon after the President received the ceremonial guard of honour from the naval forces.

A spectacular show by the marine commandos (MARCOs) of the Indian Navy left the spectators spellbound. Tanks of the Indian Armed Forces demonstrated their capabilities on the occasion.

The marine commandos performed the combat free-fall and a simulated hostage rescue operation to display their superiority. A commando of the Indian Navy also presented a memento to the President.

Chetak helicopters and indigenously developed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) performed during the show. Women cadets performed the Horn Pipe Dance to enthrall the people. Advanced Jet Trainers (AJTs) and a few MIG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy tore the sky while showcasing their combat capabilities.

Several warships and submarines of the Indian Navy also demonstrated their war skills at the event.

The Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 to commemorate the success of Operation Trident of the Indian Navy during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.