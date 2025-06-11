Bhubaneswar: Thousands of devotees congregated at Odisha’s Puri town to witness the Snana Jatra (bathing ritual) and Hati Besha (Elephant Attire) of Lord Jagannath today.

Lord Jagannath and his elder brother Lord Balabhadra were adorned with the Hati Besha or Gajanan Besha on the Snana Bedi (bathing altar) on the premises of the 12th century shrine at the Holy Town after they were given a ceremonial bath as part of the Snana Jatra in the afternoon.

However, Devi Subhadra, the younger sister of Lord Jagannath appeared in Padma Besha (Lotus flower attire) after the bathing ritual.

Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra appeared in the Gajanan Besha soon after Gajapati King Dibyasingha Deb performed Chhera Panhara (ceremonial sweeping) on the bathing altar.

As per the tradition, Lord Jagannath and his siblings are given a ceremonial bath on the occasion of Debasnana Purnima.

As per the belief, the deities catch fever soon after the bathing ritual. The ailing deities are taken to Anasara Gruha (isolation room) for their medication.

The deities usually undergo medication for 14 days at Anasara Gruha. The devotees are not allowed to visit the deities in these 14 days. Upon their recovery from fever, the deities reappear before the devotees on the occasion of Nabajauban Darshan, before beginning their journey towards Sri Gundicha temple for a nine-day sojourn on the occasion of Ratha Jatra.