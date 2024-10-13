Bhubaneswar: Thousands of people congregated at various places in the Odisha capital here to witness Rabana Podi (burning of effigies of demon king Rabana) on the occasion of Vijayadashami today.

The Durga Puja committees of Baramunda, Nayapalli and Jharpada among others organised Rabana Podi on Vijayadashami which also marks the culmination of annual Dussehra festival.

The civic authorities as well as the police administration took the necessary steps for smooth organisation of the Rabana Podi.

Deputy Chief Minister and Women & Child Development Minister Pravati Parida set the effigy of the demon king on fire at Nayapalli.

All together 10 Durga Puja committees in the capital city and on its outskirts got the necessary permission to organise the Rabana Podi.

Vijayadashami commemorates the victory of Lord Rama over demon king Rabana in the Ramayana era. It symbolises the victory of good over evil. Vijayadashami also marks the end of the Navaratri festival.