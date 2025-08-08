Balasore: In a dramatic turn of events, three youths were arrested after they allegedly stopped a police officer and demanded money from him late Thursday night. The incident occurred near Barapada Chhak under Khaira police limits in Odisha's Balasore district.

As per reports, Sub-Inspector (SI) Sanjeeb Khuntia of Khaira police station was on late-night patrolling in plain clothes when the three accused intercepted his motorcycle and asked for money. The SI then informed Khaira Police Station IIC Suchandra Mahalik, who immediately reached the spot with a police team.

The cops managed to nab the trio and recovered a country-made pistol, ₹700 in cash, a Pulsar motorcycle, and some sharp weapons from their possession. All three were produced in court today.

Sources said the arrested youths have a criminal history, with multiple cases registered against them in Soro, Khaira, and Bhubaneswar areas. They were reportedly involved in several incidents of snatching and robbery, mostly targeting pedestrians on the roads.

Police are further investigating their involvement in other cases across the region.