Cuttack: Police today arrested three men in Cuttack for allegedly black marketing tickets to the India vs England ODI cricket match scheduled to be played at the Barabati Stadium here on February 9.

As per reports, the three accused were selling as many as eight gallery tickets for the match at higher prices. They had posted photos of the physical tickets online and sought buyers.

As they were handing over the tickets to a person in the Buxi Bazaar area, a police team reached the spot and apprehended them. On being questioned by police, the person who had come to buy the tickets told the cops that the accused were selling the tickets at much higher prices.

Police have seized the tickets, Rs 30,000 cash, mobile phones, and two motorcycles from the possession of the trio.

The high anticipation for the India-England clash has led to massive demand for tickets. On Wednesday, chaotic scenes unfolded at the stadium as thousands of cricket lovers rushed to purchase tickets. The heavy crowding created a stampede-like situation.