Koraput: Tragedy struck as three Class X students of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya drowned in the Kolab reservoir in Koraput district on Saturday.

According to reports, eight students had gone to the reservoir to take a bath after their CBSE Class X examination got over. While bathing, three of them reportedly ventured into deep water, lost their balance and were swept away.

On being informed, staff of the school retrieved the students from the water.

The three were immediately taken to SLN Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as Lingaraj Khilo, Om Prakash Behera and Swasthita Sundar Halwa. Khilo and Halwa were residents of Koraput whereas Behera was from Laxmipur area.