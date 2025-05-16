Koraput: In a tragic incident, three members of a family lost their lives while three others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree along National Highway 326 near Gaudguda Chhak under Baipariguda police limits in Odisha's Koraput district today.

According to reports, the family was en route from Nayagarh to Malkangiri when the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal crash. The impact of the collision with the roadside tree was severe, resulting in the death of three passengers on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention. One of them has been shifted to Shaheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput, while the other two are receiving treatment at the Baipariguda Community health Centre.

Police have seized the ill-fated vehicle and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.