Balasore: The Police arrested three women for allegedly thrashing an Anganwadi worker when she refused to stop the distribution of SUBHADRA registration form in Balasore district.

The accused women along with some other residents of Mahapada village dragged Anganwadi worker, Urmila Samal from the Anganwadi centre and tied her to a tree. They held a people’s court and decided to punish Samal as she did not oblige to their directive to discontinue the work for Odisha Government’s SUBHADRA programme. Few days back, Samal organised a rally for SUBAHDRA in the village and had been distributing registration forms.

The accused beat up Samal mercilessly and hurled abuses at her on September 19. The matter it came to light when a video in connection with this went viral on social media.

Baliapal CDPO Parbati Murmu along with some Anganwadi workers and personnel of the Badhana Police Outpost reached the spot after getting the information. They tried to rescue Samal, but villagers were did not let her go.

The villagers released Samal in the evening only after getting an undertaking from her that she would not lodge police complaint.

The Baliapal CDPO and other Anganwadi workers admitted Samal to the local hospital. When her condition deteriorated, Samal was shifted to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital.

Based on a complaint of the Angawadi worker, the Silanga Police registered a case and arrested the three accused women today.

Deputy CM speaks to victim

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida spoke to Samal over phone and assured her proper medical treatment and security. Parida provided her phone number to Samal asking her to communicate directly in case she needs any assistance.

The Deputy Chief Minister also spoke to the Chief District Medical Officer and the Superintendent of Police directed them to take appropriate action.