Angul: In a tragic head-on collision between a car and an autorickshaw near Khandahata bridge under Angul Sadar police limits today, three occupants of the autorickshaw lost their lives on the spot, while three others sustained critical injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Banshidhara Sethi, his wife Kamala Sethi, and the autorickshaw driver Mantu Muduli.

According to reports, Banshidhara, a resident of Karanda area, had complained of uneasiness earlier in the day. He, along with his wife, daughter-in-law Sunita Sethi, and grandson Shree Sai, visited the Angul District Headquarters Hospital. Later, they proceeded to Turang village, the parental home of Sunita, for lunch. While returning to Karanda village, their autorickshaw was hit head-on by a car coming from Narasinghpur.

The impact caused both the vehicles to veer into a roadside farmland. Sunita and her son Shree Sai were critically injured, along with the car’s owner who was travelling in the vehicle. The car driver fled the scene and is yet to be traced.

Fire Service personnel and Angul Sadar Police reached the spot shortly after the mishap. The injured were immediately rushed to Angul District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.