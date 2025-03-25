Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, a truck hit three people near Rekula village under Kamakhyanagar police limits in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district during road construction work late last night, killing all of them on the spot.

According to reports, a speeding truck rammed into the victims while they were engaged in the construction work. Among the deceased, one has been identified as Khirod Sahu, an employee of the Public Works Department (PWD).

The mishap sparked outrage among the locals, who alleged gross negligence on the part of the contractor responsible for the construction work. They claimed that the project was being carried out at night without proper safety measures, posing a serious risk to workers and commuters alike.

Protesting against the alleged lapses, the irate locals staged a demonstration by blocking the Dhenkanal-Kamakhyanagar highway and burning tyres, leading to significant traffic congestion in the area.

On being informed, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. An investigation into the incident was underway.