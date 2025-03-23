Rourkela: In a tragic incident in K. Balanga of Sundargarh district, three people, including a woman, lost their lives after a Hyva truck crashed into a roadside tea stall on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred near the Jamudihi tollgate under K. Balanga police limits when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, ramming into the tea stall. All three individuals present at the stall died on the spot.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene, pulled the bodies out of the damaged tea stall with the help of Fire personnel. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. The police seized the truck and launched a further investigation into the incident.