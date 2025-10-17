Bargarh: In a tragic incident, three persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a car accident near the Bargarh bypass in Odisha late last night.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the ill-fated car carrying the persons lost control on the national highway, rammed into the divider, and overturned.

The impact of the crash was so severe that three occupants died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Bargarh town. The two injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Police from Bargarh Town Station reached the spot and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap. Further details are awaited.