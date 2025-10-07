Paralakhemundi: In a tragic incident, three labourers were killed and three others sustained critical injuries following an explosion at a granite mine located on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, eight labourers were working at the Rajajog granite mine when a sudden explosion occurred, killing three workers on the spot. The three critically injured labourers were immediately shifted to the government hospital in Srikakulam for treatment.

Of the three deceased workers, two were from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh. The identities of the injured labourers were yet to be confirmed at the time of filing this report.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, local administration and police officials rushed to the spot and have launched an investigation into the incident.