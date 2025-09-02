New Delhi: During the Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented the first batch of ‘Made in India’ chips by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw today. The moment was particularly significant for Odisha, as three of these chips were designed in the state.

Official sources said two ‘Made In India’ chips were designed by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela and one by the Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur.

The VG Amplifier and Sensor Circuit and Present Encryption Core chips were designed by NIT, Rourkela whereas the High Performance Multiplier IC-C2S0061 was designed by the Parala Maharaja Engineering College.

Inaugurating the ‘Semicon India 2025’, PM Modi underlined India’s growing role in the global chip market and said the country is set to play a pivotal part in the trillion-dollar semiconductor sector.

"Investments of $18 billion are being made in 10 semiconductor projects approved since 2021," said PM Modi. “The world trusts India, the world believes in India and the world is ready to build the semiconductor future with India,” the Prime Minister said, adding that while the last century was shaped by oil, the future will be shaped by chips.

PM Modi pointed out that the global semiconductor market has already reached a value of $600 billion and will soon cross the $1 trillion mark, and India will play a major role in it.

"Our semiconductor industry is not limited to chip manufacturing, we are building such a semicon ecosystem that will make India globally competitive and Atmanirbhar," PM Modi stressed.

The design centres in Noida and Bengaluru are working to make some of the world's most advanced chips. India is working on the challenges of the global semiconductor industry, he noted.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s economic strength, noting that the country achieved 7.8 per cent growth in the April-June quarter despite global uncertainties.

"Just a few days ago, the GDP numbers for the first quarter of this year have come. Once again, India has performed better than every expectation, every assessment. At a time when there are concerns in the economy of the world, there are challenges created by economic selfishness; in that environment, India has achieved a growth of 7.8 per cent," the Prime Minister told the gathering.

The three-day ‘Semicon India 2025’ conference, being held from September 2 to 4 at Yashobhoomi, is themed “Building the Next Semiconductor Powerhouse.”

It is jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and SEMI, the global semiconductor industry association. (With IANS inputs)