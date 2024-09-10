Bhubaneswar: Three more Vande Bharat Express trains will run across Odisha from September 15.

The three new Vande Bharat Express trains will run on the routes of Tata-Berhampur, Rourkela-Howrah and Durg-Visakhapatnam. At present, three Vande Bharat Express trains are running across Odisha.

A total of 10 Vande Bharat Express trains will be flagged off across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15.

As directed by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, the General Manager of the East Coast Railway, Parmeshwar Funkwal today met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Odisha Legislative Assembly and invited him to the Vande Bharat flag-off ceremony at Berhampur station.

To further strengthen the railway infrastructure in the State, the Centre made budgetary provision of ₹10,586 Crores in Budget 2024-25. The infrastructure work worth ₹54,434 Crores are going on in the State.