Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has established three new Civil Judge (Junior Division) courts in different districts of the state. According to a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the new courts have been set up at Baliapal in Balasore district, Lephripara in Sundargarh district, and Rengali in Sambalpur district.

These courts were constituted by the state government after consultations with the Orissa High Court. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the proposal for their establishment, following which the official notification was issued.

With the formation of these three new courts, the jurisdiction of existing Civil Judge (Junior Division) courts over the respective revenue tehsils—Baliapal, Lefripara, and Rengali—has come to an end. The newly established courts will now take over legal matters related to these areas.