Malkangiri: Three more persons died due to diarrhoea in Mathili block of Malkangiri district. With this, five persons have lost their lives to the disease in the block today.

The three deceased including a girl were from one family from Tulasi village. They were undergoing treatment in the village as they refused to get admitted to the hospital.

A team of health personnel from the Health and Family Welfare Department were administering treatment to the three persons in the village.

Earlier in the day, two women died due to diarrhoea in Mathili block.

Sanadei Padia and Kamala Naik from Atalaguda village under Kutunipali panchayat succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at the Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital.

At least 10 residents of Bara village under Kartanpali village suffering from diarrhoea have been admitted to the Mathili hospital.

This is the second time diarrhoea outbreak has been reported from the block in past two months.