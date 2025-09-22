Narla (Kalahandi): In a heart-wrenching incident, three members of a family lost their lives in a road mishap while another is battling for life in the Narla area of Kalahandi district today.

At around 9.30 am, Budha Barik of Terlo village was travelling with his son Arab, daughter, and wife on a motorcycle from the Narla side when a pickup van hit them near Deheli under Narla police limits. Budha and his son Arab died on the spot, while his daughter and wife sustained critical injuries.

Both were rushed to the Narla Community health Centre, where the girl succumbed to her injuries. As the woman’s condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased along with locals staged a road blockade on the state highway connecting Bhawanipatna and M. Rampur by placing the bodies on the road. They demanded adequate compensation for the bereaved family.

Police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.