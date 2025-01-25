Sundargarh: The Vigilance Court in Sundargarh awarded two-year rigorous imprisonment to three retired soil conservation officers after convicting them for misappropriating the Government funds.

The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh convicted B. Kamaraj Behera, former Soil Conservation Assistant (Retired), Rasananda Choudhury; former Soil Conservation Assistant (Retired), and Narendra Kalo, former Junior Soil Conservation Assistant (Retired) from Gopalpur Range under Hemgiri Block.

The three convicts embezzled the Government money during plantation at Bangurkela by way of forging the voucher and muster rolls.

The court also paid a penalty of ₹15,000 each on them.

The Odisha Vigilance charge sheeted the three convicts in a case under Section 13(2) r/w13(1)(c)(d)PC Act, 1988/409/ 468/477-A/34 IPC.

Vigilance official sources said the anti-corruption agency would move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of the three retired soil conservation officials after conviction.