Boudh: In an extremely tragic mishap, three minor sisters died while their father is critical after being reportedly bitten by a venomous snake in Odisha's Boudh on Sunday night. The incident took place at Chariapali village under Tikarpada panchayat.

The deceased were identified as Sudhirekha Mallik (13), Subharekha Mallik (12) and Surabhi Mallik (3). Their father Sulendra Mallik is critical. He has been shifted from Boudh district headquarters hospital to VIMSAR Burla after his condition deteriorated.

As per reports, the three sisters were sleeping with their parents when a poisonous snake bit them and their father. When their condition deteriorated, their mother suspected snakebite and called the neighbours and rushed them to the hospital. However, doctors declared the three siblings dead on arrival.

Sulendra was later referred to Burla hospital when his condition got worse.

It is suspected that they were bitten by a krait. A pall of gloom descended on the village after the news spread about the deaths.