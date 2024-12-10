Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, three workers died as a bus ran over them on National Highway-53 near Khairamunda village under Parjang police limits in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, today.

The deceased were identified as Sagar Pradhan (24), Sumant Parida (55), and Soumya Ranjan Sahu (19) of Naupalakateni village.

As per reports, the road mishap took place when the trio was heading towards Khairamunda on a motorcycle for house construction work. The bus hit the motorcycle and mowed down the three, resulting in their deaths.

The incident led to tension in the area, with locals staging a road blockade demanding compensation for the families of the deceased. The blockade disrupted vehicular movement between Talcher and Duburi, leaving vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway.

On being informed, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the locals in order to restore normalcy.