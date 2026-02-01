Bhubaneswar: The Union Budget’s thrust on the development of National Waterway-5 (NW-5) is a decisive step towards building a sustainable, cost-efficient and future-ready logistics ecosystem in Odisha, said Commerce & Transport Department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Usha Padhee.

The prioritisation of NW-5—linking Odisha’s mineral-rich hinterland with major industrial hubs and strategic ports such as Paradip and Dhamra—will significantly enhance bulk cargo movement while easing pressure on road and rail infrastructure, she added.

“The development of National Waterway-5 aligns seamlessly with Odisha’s vision of port-led industrialisation and green mobility. The shift of coal, minerals and steel to inland waterways will reduce logistics costs and contribute substantially to India’s climate and sustainability goals,” stated Padhee.

Highlighting the institutional framework, she noted that the Special Purpose Vehicle, Inland Waterways Consortium of Odisha Limited (IWCOL), provides a strong and focused mechanism for time-bound execution through close coordination among the state government, Inland Waterways Authority of India, Paradip Port Authority and other key stakeholders.

Padhee further said the project is expected to spur regional economic growth, generate employment across the logistics value chain, and strengthen multimodal connectivity between inland industrial clusters and coastal ports.

“The Union Budget’s emphasis on National Waterway-5 underlines the Centre’s commitment to resilient infrastructure development and positions Odisha as a key driver in the country’s inland waterways and green logistics transformation,” she added.