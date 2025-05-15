Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to experience thunderstorm till May 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted.

Below is day-wise forecast in this regard for various districts of Odisha.

May 15: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Rayagada (Orange Warning).

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, and Kalahandi.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, and Bargarh.

May 16: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangapur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, and Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khordha, and Puri.

May 17: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Nayagarh.

May 18: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.