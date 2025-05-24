Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm is very likely to occur at several places over 16 districts in Odisha by afternoon on Saturday, according to Bhubaneswar MeT.

The MeT issued orange warning for 5 districts including Cuttack city and yellow warning for 11 districts including Bhubaneswar city.

As per nowcast warning (orange), thunderstorm accompanied with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, lightning and moderate rain is very likely to take place at one two places in the districts of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jajpur at 10.50 am onwards.

Similarly, yellow alert has been issued for Ganjam, Kandhamal, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Balasore, Malkangiri districts where light thunderstorm with maximum surface wind speed less than 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places this afternoon.

Such weather condition is likely to continue till 1 pm.