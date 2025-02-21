Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, issued thunderstorm warning for several places including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city for this evening.

As per the nowcast warning, light to moderate rain/thunderstorm with lightning is likely to affect some parts of Ganjam, Cuttack, Khordha (including Bhubaneswar city), Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Puri and Jajpur within next three hours.

The weathermen advised people to keep watch on weather conditions and move to safer places to protect from lightning strike during the period.